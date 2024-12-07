Cardinals Should Poach Phillies' Projected $42 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals could use another high-leverage arm in the bullpen.
St. Louis currently boasts one of the best closers in baseball in Ryan Helsley. He led the league with 49 saves in 2024 and is cost-controlled for one more season. He will be a free agent at the end of the season which has led to a lot of chatter about a possible trade.
The team has hinted that it may end up keeping Helsley, which would be a solid move. It also could make sense to add another arm because of the fact that Andrew Kittredge was one of the team's top bullpen arms in 2024 but is a free agent.
One player that could make sense is former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez. He's projected to receive a three-year, $42 million deal this winter. Estévez has been a solid closer over the last two years but also has experience in other roles in the bullpen.
The reason why he would be a good fit is because Helsley's future with the team is up in the air. He could get traded this offseason. If not, he will be a free agent next offseason and likely will land a deal much larger than $42 million.
Landing someone like him now, could give the Cardinals a scary eighth and ninth-inning duo for the 2025 season if they decide to keep Helsley. It would also give the team a replacement option if Helsley eventually leaves. It seems like a win-win.
