Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Should Poach Phillies' Projected $42 Million All-Star

The Cardinals should look to add in the near future

Patrick McAvoy

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals could use another high-leverage arm in the bullpen.

St. Louis currently boasts one of the best closers in baseball in Ryan Helsley. He led the league with 49 saves in 2024 and is cost-controlled for one more season. He will be a free agent at the end of the season which has led to a lot of chatter about a possible trade.

The team has hinted that it may end up keeping Helsley, which would be a solid move. It also could make sense to add another arm because of the fact that Andrew Kittredge was one of the team's top bullpen arms in 2024 but is a free agent.

One player that could make sense is former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez. He's projected to receive a three-year, $42 million deal this winter. Estévez has been a solid closer over the last two years but also has experience in other roles in the bullpen.

The reason why he would be a good fit is because Helsley's future with the team is up in the air. He could get traded this offseason. If not, he will be a free agent next offseason and likely will land a deal much larger than $42 million.

Landing someone like him now, could give the Cardinals a scary eighth and ninth-inning duo for the 2025 season if they decide to keep Helsley. It would also give the team a replacement option if Helsley eventually leaves. It seems like a win-win.

More MLB: Cardinals $260M Star Could Be Open To Trade To Contender, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News