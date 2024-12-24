Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Should Sign Ex-Phillies Hurler With 'Huge Buy-Low Upside'

Will the Cardinals make any additions this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals could use a little more pitching.

St. Louis isn't going to sign someone like Corbin Burnes this offseason, but there are options out there that would be worth replacements for Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. The Cardinals should add one more veteran and then see how things shake out with some of their young pitchers in Spring Training.

One player who would be worth a move is former Philadelphia Phillies hurler Spencer Turnbull. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of seven players with "huge buy-low upside" and had Turnbull on his list.

"Contract Prediction: one year, $5 million," Reuter said. "An injury to Taijuan Walker last spring opened the door for Spencer Turnbull to start the year in the Phillies rotation after he signed a one-year, $2 million deal during the offseason, and he responded by posting a 1.67 ERA in 32.1 innings over six starts.

"Despite that performance, he was moved back into a long relief role once Walker returned to action, and he suffered a lat strain at the end of June that ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the year."

A $5 million deal would work perfectly with the Cardinals. He appeared in 17 games -- including seven starts -- in 2024 and had a 2.65 ERA. He would be a good fit because he could either either nab a starting spot, or a long relief role if some of St. Louis' younger players impress in Spring Training. Either way, he would be a valuable addition.

