Cardinals Should Snag Former Braves World Series Hero Before It's Too Late
The St. Louis Cardinals are stuck in limbo waiting for a suitor to arise as they shop superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's complicated contract.
Arenado has roughly three years and $74 million remaining on his deal, with $10 million being paid by his former team, the Colorado Rockies.
Until Arenado's moved, it'll be tough for St. Louis to explore free-agent options. However, a beloved former Atlanta Braves hurler should be considered before he signs elsewhere.
Free-agent right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson is coming off a challenging season, during which he played for the San Francisco Giants and Braves. Since his 2024 campaign wasn't the greatest, perhaps the Cardinals could land the veteran at a discounted rate.
Jackson posted a 4-3 record with a 5.09 ERA, 59-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.47 WHIP in 53 innings pitched between his time with the Braves and Giants this past season.
It's safe to say last year was uncharacteristic for Jackson, who played a significant role in helping the Braves win their 4th World Series title in 2021
Once a key member of Atlanta's "The Night Shift" bullpen, Jackson surrendered zero earned and unearned runs on one hit, four strikeouts and zero walks in 3 2/3 innings pitched for Atlanta during the 2021 World Series.
The 33-year-old's projected market value is roughly $7.4 million annually, according to Spotrac. If the Cardinals can sign Jackson for less, that would provide them with a proven reliever looking to make a comeback. If he performs well in the first half of the season, St. Louis could exchange him for a decent haul of prospects in return at the trade deadline.
