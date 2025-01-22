Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Should Snag Former Braves World Series Hero Before It's Too Late

St. Louis could add some bullpen depth

Nate Hagerty

Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players from left A.J. Minter , Josh Tomlin, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek wave to the crowd during the World Series championship parade at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players from left A.J. Minter , Josh Tomlin, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek wave to the crowd during the World Series championship parade at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are stuck in limbo waiting for a suitor to arise as they shop superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's complicated contract.

Arenado has roughly three years and $74 million remaining on his deal, with $10 million being paid by his former team, the Colorado Rockies.

Until Arenado's moved, it'll be tough for St. Louis to explore free-agent options. However, a beloved former Atlanta Braves hurler should be considered before he signs elsewhere.

Free-agent right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson is coming off a challenging season, during which he played for the San Francisco Giants and Braves. Since his 2024 campaign wasn't the greatest, perhaps the Cardinals could land the veteran at a discounted rate.

Jackson posted a 4-3 record with a 5.09 ERA, 59-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.47 WHIP in 53 innings pitched between his time with the Braves and Giants this past season.

It's safe to say last year was uncharacteristic for Jackson, who played a significant role in helping the Braves win their 4th World Series title in 2021

Once a key member of Atlanta's "The Night Shift" bullpen, Jackson surrendered zero earned and unearned runs on one hit, four strikeouts and zero walks in 3 2/3 innings pitched for Atlanta during the 2021 World Series.

The 33-year-old's projected market value is roughly $7.4 million annually, according to Spotrac. If the Cardinals can sign Jackson for less, that would provide them with a proven reliever looking to make a comeback. If he performs well in the first half of the season, St. Louis could exchange him for a decent haul of prospects in return at the trade deadline.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler Makes Bold Claim Regarding Dodgers Unprecedented Offseason

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News