Cardinals Should Take Chance On Recently DFA'd Dodgers World Series Champion
The St. Louis Cardinals have not spent a penny in free agency, nor have they made a single trade that directly impacts the Major League roster.
They have been unable to trade Nolan Arenado, which would open up significant payroll space, even if they eat half of his remaining money. But even if they can't trade Arenado, there are ways they can still make some moves that can fill holes on their roster.
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently designated veteran reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment. He can be claimed off waivers by any team. The Cardinals would be wise to take a chance.
The Cardinals wouldn't have to spend any money to claim Brasier off waivers, and he would be a huge addition to the team's bullpen. In 29 appearances, four of which were starts, Brasier went 1-0 and posted a 3.54 ERA.
He missed some time due to injuries, but was affective when healthy. If he can stay off the injured list in 2025, he could be a perfect fit for St. Louis as they look to replace the recently departed Andrew Kittredge, who signed with the Baltimore Orioles, joining former Cardinals Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson.
Brasier can be used late in games or potentially even close if necessary. The Cardinals aren't trading Ryan Helsley, so they likely wouldn't need Brasier to do much closing. Still, a veteran presence in the bullpen would address a major need and St. Louis wouldn't even have to hand out a contract or spend money.
