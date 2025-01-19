Cardinals Should Target $35 Million Rangers Veteran To Boost Rotation If Starters Are Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals have been stuck in a holding pattern because they have been unable to trade Nolan Arenado. That is their preferred method of reducing payroll for 2025 and beginning their "reset."
They may be forced to trade some starting pitchers if they can't move Arenado, and while John Mozeliak says that isn't his preferred course of action, he may not have a choice but to shop at least one.
In the event that they have to do that, they may also be forced to target a starting pitcher or two in free agency. The Athletic lists Andrew Heaney as one of the top available free agents.
"There’s nothing particularly flashy about Heaney, but he’s become a reliable back-end starter who’s good for 150-plus innings. That alone is valuable. Over his past two seasons with the Rangers, he averaged 30 starts and a 4.22 ERA. He strikes out roughly a batter an inning, and his walk rate normalized this past season after spiking in 2023. He’s a lefty, but he hasn’t had extreme left-right splits in recent years."
Heaney went 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA with the Texas Rangers last year, making 31 starts and one relief appearance.
While he isn't a top of the rotation starter by any means, he is valuable and can eat innings. He also was part of the Rangers' run to their first World Series title back in 2023, and he could profile similarly to Kyle Gibson if St. Louis decides to sign him.
