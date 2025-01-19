Cardinals Should Trade 8x All-Star To Dodgers For Former Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled to find a place for Nolan Arenado. They've been shopping him all offseason long in an attempt to shed payroll, but nothing has materialized just yet.
If they can trade Arenado, they could open up third base for Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman. While the Boston Red Sox seem like the most logical landing spot for Arenado, there are other teams that could make sense for him.
Thomas Gauvain of FanSided proposed the idea of St. Louis sending him to the Los Angeles Dodgers and bringing back former top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to boost their young core.
"Miller had a stellar rookie season in which he threw 124.1 innings with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts. His showing last year wasn't as inspirational, though. He had an astronomical 8.52 ERA in only 56 innings in 2024. His value has fallen tremendously due to this showing," Gauvain wrote. "He would be excellent young depth for the Cardinals stated 'reset"'.
While the Dodgers don't necessarily need Arenado, there's no reason for them to stop trying to improve their team. After signing Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott, they have a wealth of pitching depth and could potentially trade from it to improve their roster.
Miller could potentially compete for a rotation spot with St. Louis in 2025. A chance of scenery might help him regain his form after a disastrous 2024 season. This way, St. Louis can shed salary and add a promising young player or two to kick off their rebuild.
More MLB: Cardinals Eyeing Roster Additions In These 2 Areas