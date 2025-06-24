Cardinals Star Given 30 Percent Trade Chance; Phillies Listed As Fit
How will the St. Louis Cardinals approach the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Cardinals have had a surprisingly winning season, but it would be reach to call them contenders.
Moreover, St. Louis has some valuable arms on expiring deals that it could benefit from moving.
On that note, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan discussed the possibility of the Cardinals trading two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley on Tuesday.
“Chance of trade: 30%," they wrote.
"Scouting report: Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season. His stuff and locations are pretty similar, but the main difference is his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia (Phillies), Arizona (Diamondbacks), New York Yankees, Detroit (Tigers).”
Helsley, 30, is coming off a 2024 season where he led the majors with 49 saves and posted a 2.04 ERA, earning the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award. However, in 2025, his ERA has climbed to 3.67, largely due to his fastball being hit harder, resulting in a higher home run rate. Despite these struggles, he remains a high-impact reliever.
With his contract expiring after the season and a projected $81 million free-agent deal looming, trading him now could maximize his value for a Cardinals team leaning toward a rebuild.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade