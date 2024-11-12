Cardinals Still 'Open' To Trading $75 Million Star In Offseason Shakeup
There has been plenty of trade chatter involving the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
Unfortunately, the majority of the rumors haven't involved the Cardinals adding players into the mix but instead trading stars away.
St. Louis is entering a new era. The Cardinals will be moving on from president of baseball operations John Mozeliak after the season, with Chaim Bloom taking over the organization. St. Louis will be using the 2025 campaign to improve the farm system and build for the future.
This is going to lead to some disappointing trades and one player who the club still is "open" to trading is All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo, right-handed starters: Both wield full no-trade clauses, so all of this could be moot," Passan said. "St. Louis is open to moving the 35-year-old Gray amid a reset, and if the Mariners were to pluck from their MLB-best rotation to address offensive deficiencies, the soon-to-be-32-year-old Castillo would be the likeliest to go. Any deal, of course, would necessitate approval from the veterans."
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with St. Louis last offseason and has two years left on the deal. It has been reported that Gray would prefer to stick around with the Cardinals and he has as no-trade clause in his deal so it is his choice.
Although Gray may want to stick around with the Cardinals, things always could change and we have a long offseason ahead of us.
More MLB: Cardinals Eight-Time All-Star Predicted To Cut Ties With St. Louis Soon