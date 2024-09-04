Cardinals Superstar Deemed Worst Contract Making Reunion Difficult
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a tough decision to make this winter.
Will the Cardinals reunite with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter on a new contract? It really is uncertain at this point.
Goldschmidt will be a free agent and has had a down year. While this is the case, he has started to look like his old self recently. Since August 1st, Goldschmidt has appeared in 28 games for the Cardinals and has slashed .302/.357/.547 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 11 doubles.
Overall, he has appeared in 132 games this season and is slashing .247/.304/.420 with 21 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 27 doubles.
Because of his slow start to the season, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called Goldschmidt the "Worst Bang-For-Your-Buck Player" on the Cardinals.
"2024 Salary: $26 million (14.8% of payroll)," Reuter said. "How much does Paul Goldschmidt have left in the tank? In the final season of a five-year, $130 million deal, the potential future Hall of Famer is having the worst offensive season of his storied career, hitting .247/.304/.420 for a 99 OPS+ with 27 doubles, 21 home runs, and 58 RBI in 132 games.
"The 36-year-old is not far removed from winning 2022 (National League Most Valuable Player) honors, and he was still a 3.4-WAR player a year ago, so it will be interesting to see what sort of market awaits him in free agency this winter."
Goldschmidt has turned things around of late which makes the question as to whether the Cardinals should consider a reunion. What version of Goldschmidt would St. Louis be getting? The Cardinals will have to decide this winter.
