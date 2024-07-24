Cardinals Surprise Deadline Deal Would Land Blue Jays One-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals' rotation needs a boost this week and certainly could get one soon.
St. Louis clearly will be buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The Cardinals clearly have shown that they are worth investing in and are a resilient bunch. St. Louis was toward the bottom of the National League standings at one point but that isn't the case any longer.
This Cardinals team has earned the right to be invested in and the front office should be looking for pitching help. The Athletic's Jim Bowden surprisingly even mentioned Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Chris Bassitt as a possible fit.
"If the season ended today the Cardinals would be in the playoffs as the National League's second Wild Card team," Bowden said. "They're not selling (Paul Goldschmidt) or anyone else at the deadline. Instead, I expect them to trade for a veteran starting pitcher such as Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays or Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox)."
The reason why Bassitt would be a surprise as it has been mentioned that the Blue Jays aren't interested in trading anyone who is under contract beyond this season. Toronto is going to sell at the deadline but it still wants to fight for a playoff spot in 2025 so it has been reported that it will only consider trading players about to hit free agency.
Bassitt is under contract in 2025 and will earn $22 million. Landing him would be a fantastic move by the Cardinals' front office if they could get a deal done. He has a 3.71 ERA so far this season in 20 starts and eats up innings. He already has pitched 114 innings and looks to be on pace to reach at least 180 innings or more for the third straight season.
If the Blue Jays are willing to make a deal, the Cardinals should be all over Bassitt.
