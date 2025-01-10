Cardinals Surprisingly Linked To Projected $15 Million 8-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals could use another arm for the starting rotation but are they going to hand out any deals this offseason?
St. Louis made it known that it wants to cut payroll and hasn't really done anything this offseason so far. There's still plenty of time left before Spring Training gets here. The Cardinals are looking to trim payroll and it wouldn't be shocking to see the team avoid handing out any deals until they can get a trade done involving Nolan Arenado.
If the Cardinals can trade Arenado away, maybe then they will look to make an addition. FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of possible "hometown" free agent fits and floated eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer as a fit.
"Max Scherzer and the St. Louis Cardinals joining forces is a tale as old as time; the two parties have been ships passing in the night," Gauvain said. "While signing the 40-year-old starter now won't amend Mozeliak's past mistakes, it would go a long way in rectifying those wrongs. Scherzer has thrown only 196 innings these last two seasons due to injuries, but he has a 3.81 ERA and a 109 ERA+ in that span. He is still striking out batters at an above-average rate, and he would be an interesting depth starter for the Cardinals next year
"He won't log the innings that pitchers like Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Miles Mikolas will, but he would be a potent back-end starter. Mad Max could also attract a few more fans for the DeWitt family. Scherzer, a St. Louis native, has been projected to receive as much as $15 million in free agency, but he, like (Corbin Burnes) and (Chris Martin), might be willing to forego some cash to come back home."
Spotrac is projecting Scherzer to land a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason. The Cardinals should be all over this.
