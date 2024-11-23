Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Surprisingly Linked To Superstar In Line For $136 Million Deal

Could the Cardinals end up making a shocking move this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves hat on the field during batting practice at Truist Park. The game against the New York Mets was postponed due to impending weather. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves hat on the field during batting practice at Truist Park. The game against the New York Mets was postponed due to impending weather. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals could use some big upgrades after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs.

While this is the case, the more likely option for the Cardinals seems to be tearing down the roster and beginning a rebuild. It may not be a long process, but it seems like the Cardinals are going to make serious changes with Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, and Sonny Gray all in trade rumors.

Things could always change, but the 2025 season will be the last one with John Mozeliak at the helm as the team’s president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom will be taking over afterward so it would be surprising to see the team make any long-term commitments to maximize flexibility for him once he has the job.

While this is the case, Fox Sports’ Deesha Thosar suggested Atlanta Braves star Max Fried as a fit.

“Starting pitching: Since Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are free agents after decent one-year stints with the Cardinals, and Miles Mikolas shouldn't be counted on to bounce back after his abysmal 2024 season, St. Louis could use a top-end starting pitcher who is, preferably, left-handed,” Thosar said. “The top two southpaws on the market are Blake Snell and Max Fried, and a tier or two below is left-hander Jose Quintana. After a 4.33 rotation ERA that ranked 20th in baseball, the Cardinals should be shooting for significant upgrades here.”

Landing someone like Fried would be great if money wasn’t an issue. He’s projected to get a $136 million deal over six years by Spotrac and it wouldn’t be shocking to see competition drive that number even higher.

He would be an awesome pickup for the Cardinals but sadly it doesn’t seem possible at this time.

More MLB: Cardinals Seven-Time All-Star Surprisingly Linked To Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News