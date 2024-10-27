Cardinals Told To Move On From $87.5 Million Star In Winter Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are in an interesting spot.
St. Louis already has announced that Chaim Bloom will be the team's new president of baseball operations once the 2025 season ends. This is a great move, but there still is a whole season that needs to be played before this happens.
So what does this mean for 2025? The Cardinals have said that they want to improve the farm system, so it seems like veterans are going to be traded for prospects, with the 2025 season seemingly disregarded.
In the long run, that won't be the case. If the Cardinals are able to make savvy moves, this "reset" could lead to long-term success, but it will hurt in the short-term.
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain put together a list of five players the Cardinals should "consider selling high on" and mentioned All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.
"Contreras has three years remaining on his deal before a club option in 2028, and he's owed $18 million each year with an escalator to $18.5 million in 2027," Gauvain said. "All things considered, that's a very manageable contract for a catcher who could eventually become a full-time designated hitter. Even when considering contracts of DHs with similar production right now, Contreras is right in line with players like Giancarlo Stanton, Yordan Alvarez, and others in both production and cost...
"Despite Contreras's pricey contract, he still carries ample value. He's a veteran of the game who has improved his catching skills while still providing well-above-average offensive output. He would be a great trade candidate to both save money and bring back several prospects."
Contreras signed a five-year deal worth $87.5 million ahead of the 2023 season, but things have been anything but smooth since. He has had his role changed and his name in trade rumors. Despite this, he has done nothing but shine when he's been healthy. If he does get traded, it would be a sad day in St. Louis, but it does make sense.
