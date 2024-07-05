Cardinals Unlikely To Trade Superstar Duo Thanks To Recent Red-Hot Stretch
While there were rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals could part ways with a pair of stars this summer, that doesn't seem like it will be the case any longer.
St. Louis was in trade rumors all throughout the first month or so of the season with speculation swirling that the club could be nearing a firesale and eventually move star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and surprising closer Ryan Helsley.
Plenty of teams were mentioned as fits and there was a time when a move seemed like a real possibility. That isn't the case any longer, per Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"The St. Louis Cardinals don't seem likely to trade closer Ryan Helsley or first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, among others, while they are still in the (National League Central) race," Kelly said. "But Sonny Gray is probably the only starter who belongs on a postseason mound, and both Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have struggled in 2024. This isn't a team worth going all-in on."
Helsley has been good throughout his six-year big league career with the Cardinals but has developed into arguably the best closer in baseball this season. He's currently leading the league with 31 saves and 37 games finished and has a 2.54 ERA.
Goldschmidt struggled out of the gate but has slowly but surely started to turn things around. Both players would be highly-coveted on the trade market but luckily the Cardinals' performance over the last month has completely changed perceptions around the club with them looking more like buyers now.
More MLB: Two-Time All-Star Is Looking For New Opportunity; Should Cardinals Consider?