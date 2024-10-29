Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $8 Million Star Via Major Offseason Trade
There is a real possibility that the Major League Baseball offseason is just one game away from fully kicking off.
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently hold a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees and have completely dominated the series to this point. Los Angeles looks like the better team, and there's a chance the series could end in a sweep.
Once the World Series ends, the offseason will begin. The first decision teams will have to make is about contract options for the 2025 season. Soon after, free agency will begin and trades likely also will follow up.
The St. Louis Cardinals will be a team to watch. Trade rumors already are picking up with the Cardinals, and Just Baseball's Kevin Henry urged the team to trade closer Ryan Helsley as a way to get back to contention in 2025.
"Coming off a season where Helsley led all MLB relievers with 49 saves, this could be the offseason to consider trading him to fill other roster needs," Henry said. "Helsley will be a free agent after the 2025 season, so the Cardinals are coming upon a point where they will have to decide just how much of the future will involve the 30-year-old right-hander. His trade value will likely never be higher than it is right now, and relievers are always a volatile commodity, so exploring trade options for Helsley before next season begins could be a wise move for the Cardinals.
"Helsley was a key part of the Cardinals’ success in 2024, but there is no guarantee for performance or health next season. If an enticing offer comes (John Mozeliak’s) way this offseason, and it could help build the Cardinals for the future, Helsley should be on his way out of the Gateway City."
The Cardinals are going to be looking for ways to bolster the farm system and trading Helsley could bring back some big pieces. A move makes sense. He is projected to earn just over $8 million in 2025 and then will hit free agency afterward. Sadly, it doesn't seem like he has a long-term future in St. Louis.
