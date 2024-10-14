Cardinals Urged To Move On From $44 Million 10-year Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals will be making changes to the organization this winter.
St. Louis has some high-priced veterans who could be on their way out of town. The Cardinals are turning their attention to the future, with the 2025 season being a "reset" year. Hopefully, the Cardinals are in store for just a short rebuild, but who knows at this point?
The Cardinals want to turn their attention to the farm system, and trading some of the team's veterans will help with this. One player who was mentioned as someone who could be on the way out of town is veteran hurler Steven Matz, per FanSided's By Miranda Remaklus.
"Matz is in the final season of his four-year $44 million contract," Remaklus said. "He is owed $12 million for the 2025 season. Matz has struggled mightily in his time with the Cardinals. While he found some success as a long-reliever, he would be another ideal candidate for the Cardinals in their effort to cut payroll.
"Matz was 1-2 in 12 games pitched in 2024. He had 33 strikeouts over 44.1 innings pitched. There are better performances than this for a lefty arm expected to earn $12 million. The Cardinals should look to move on from Matz - if not before the 2025 season, by at least the trade deadline."
The veteran has been with the Cardinals over the last three years, and things haven't worked out for him. Maybe a chance of scenery could help through a trade this winter.
