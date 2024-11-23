Cardinals Urged To Pair Ryan Helsley With Ex-Yankees Star Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen was a major strength for the team in 2024.
St. Louis didn’t have the success that it wanted to have, but the Cardinals’ bullpen actually was one of the best in baseball. St. Louis finished the regular season seventh in baseball with a 3.64 bullpen ERA.
The Cardinals made a specific effort ahead of the campaign to improve the bullpen and did so by making a flurry of moves, including bringing in former All-Star Andrew Kittredge. Sadly, he is a free agent now and it’s unclear if he will return.
Although the Cardinals may not make a major move this offseason to add to the organization, Fox Sports’ Deesha Thosar suggested that the team should pursue former Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates star Aroldis Chapman.
“Relief pitching: The relief corps needs a solid high-leverage arm who can pair well with closer Ryan Helsey since setup man Andrew Kittredge hit free agency,” Thosar said. “Perhaps veterans David Robertson or Aroldis Chapman could be of some help in St. Louis.”
Chapman at one point was arguably the best reliever in baseball. He landed a mammoth $86 million deal with the Yankees from 2017 through 2021 and still has been great since. Chapman now is 36 years old and certainly would be far less expensive than that.
He made $10.5 million in 2024 as a member of the Pirates and had a 3.79 ERA across 68 appearances. Hopefully, the Cardinals find a way to bring Kittredge back to town. But, it would also make sense to take a chance on Chapman if they think they have any chance of making a run at a playoff spot.
