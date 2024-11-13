Cardinals Veteran Slugger Linked To Phillies As Possible Trade Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason after finishing 83-79 during the regular season, marking the fifth time in the last nine years without October baseball.
Because of their struggles, the Cardinals are now set to enter a rebuilding phase, which means they won't be signing any major free agents this offseason. Instead, they might be trading some key players away.
Nolan Arenado could be one of them, as he may prefer to play for a winner than sit through a rebuild. Will Leitch of MLB.com proposed the idea of St. Louis trading Arenado to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Mariners could use him. The Dodgers have tried to trade for him in the past. The Astros could use him, if they don't bring back Alex Bregman. The Yankees could, too if they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base or center field. He could be an ideal fit with the Phillies, particularly if, as rumored, they're willing to trade Alec Bohm," Leitch wrote.
"Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract (not counting the portion the Rockies are paying). Planning on trying to win a World Series the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that."
If the Phillies do trade Bohm, then they could be an ideal landing spot for Arenado as he seeks a contender. The Cardinals are taking a step back from contention, so it would make sense.
Trading Arenado would open up third base for Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Thomas Saggese.
More MLB: Cardinals Veteran Slugger Listed As Potential Trade Fit For Yankees