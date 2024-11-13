Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Veteran Slugger Listed As Possible Trade Fit For Astros

St. Louis could find a take for their third baseman in the Astros.

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to do something completely different this offseason than previous years. Instead of looking to build a contender, they will look to rebuild and shed some salary.

This means that some high-priced players could be on the way out. One in particular that could be on the move is third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has a no-trade clause but may want out of St. Louis due to the team rebuilding rather than contending.

Will Leitch of MLB.com listed the Houston Astros as a potential fit in the event that they cannot keep two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman.

"The Mariners would love him. The Dodgers have tried to trade for him in the past. The Astros could use him, if they don't bring back Alex Bregman," Leitch wrote. "Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract (not counting the portion the Rockies are paying). Planning on trying to win a World Series the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that.

The Cardinals likely won't be able to land a massive haul for Arenado this offseason. He has declined over the past two seasons, hitting .272 but with only 16 home runs, 71 RBI and a .719 OPS in 2024.

The power isn't where it used to be. But a change of scenery might benefit Arenado as he tries to land with a perennial winner this offseason. Trading him would open up third base for Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, Brendan Donovan, or Jordan Walker.

