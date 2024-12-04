Cardinals 'Willing To Discuss' Deal Involving Superstar, Per Insider
Things are starting to heat up across Major League Baseball.
Free agency has moved at a snail's pace so far in 2024, but that should change in the very near future. A big reason why things haven't moved quickly is because of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. He is a historic free agent and unsurprisingly pretty much all of the focus of the offseason has been on him.
The second Soto signs with a team, it wouldn't be shocking to see things pick up steam across the league. Teams that miss out on Soto will have to pivot elsewhere and the Winter Meetings are just about here.
That's where the St. Louis Cardinals could come into play. There has been a lot of chatter about the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has three years left on his deal and has been linked to a few different Soto suitors.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees all have been in the running for Soto and all also have been floated as a fits for Arenado. Once Soto signs, it wouldn't be shocking to see Cardinals rumors pick up.
Arenado has a no-trade clause, but the Cardinals are "willing to discuss" a deal involving him, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Nolan Arenado did grow up a Dodgers fan," Morosi said. "He is according to multiple reports and Katie Woo from The Athletic has been on this from the beginning, Nolan Arenado is available. The Cardinals are willing to discuss him in trades.
"I would describe the Dodgers as somewhere on the periphery of those suitors for Nolan Arenado. I've heard a bit more about potentially the Boston Red Sox depending on how they move around their infield...I think Fenway Park would be a phenomenal place for Nolan Arenado to hit."
He has been everything the Cardinals hoped for, but it sadly wouldn't be surprising if his time with the team is coming to an end.
