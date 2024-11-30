Cardinals Would Be Perfect Fit For Projected $49 Million 29-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation is going to look different in 2025.
St. Louis declined club options for both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn and those may not end up being the only moves made this offseason. There has been speculation about potential trades involving Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde, but there's no way to know if one will get done at this point.
There was a time earlier this offseason when it seemed like the Cardinals were going to completely rebuild the organization and trade away every high-priced veteran. Now, that may not be the case. There have been rumblings that Nolan Arenado may be the big-ticket veteran on the trade block.
If that actually is the case, then maybe the Cardinals could surprise some people in 2025. St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and has the talent to replace Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the infield. Adding a few cheap veterans couldn't hurt too.
With Lynn and Gibson on the open market, it would make sense to bring another starter to town and former San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Colorado Rockies hurler Cal Quantrill could be a great fit.
He's just 29 years old and has a 4.07 career ERA in six seasons. He had a 4.98 ERA last year with Colorado in 29 starts, which isn't great. His best seasons were the 2021 and 2022 campaigns with Cleveland. In 2021, he had a 2.89 ERA in 40 total appearances -- including 22 starts. He made 32 starts in 2022 and had a 3.38 ERA.
Clearly, there is something there. Spotrac currently is projecting him to receive a four-year, $49 million deal in free agency. That is a deal that St. Louis could afford. Adding him to the rotation would make it young and shore up the backend of it. If the Cardinals aren't going to completely rebuild, why not add another piece that could help?
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Lands $74 Million Extension With Dodgers