Cardinals Would Be Wise To Consider Deal With Yankees Two-Time All-Star
There's a chance that the St. Louis Cardinals don't make as many big subtractions to the roster as initially expected.
St. Louis already has made one big announcement by saying that Willson Contreras will be the team's first baseman in 2025. This essentially closes the door on a return of Paul Goldschmidt and hints that Contreras won't be traded despite rumors.
Other players who have been consistently mentioned in trade rumors are Sonny Gray, Ryan Helsley, and Nolan Arenado, to name a few. Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about Arenado, but not as much about other players on the roster.
If the Cardinals hypothetically move Arenado but keep the rest of the roster intact, there's a chance that they could at least be in the hunt for a playoff spot in 2025.
Because of this, they should consider adding a little more firepower to the offense. The Cardinals' offense is one of the biggest reasons why they struggled in the second half and missed the playoffs. One player who could be an intriguing fit is former New York Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres.
Torres is a two-time All-Star with four different seasons with 24 or more home runs under his belt and he's just 27 years old. Goldschmidt led the way for St. Louis in 2024 with 22 home runs. Torres hit 15, but he has the upside to be one of St. Louis' best sluggers.
Spotrac currently is projecting Torres to receive a three-year, $20.8 million deal this offseason. That seems like a steal for a young player with All-Star upside at just 27 years old. If the Cardinals aren't able to completely rebuild the organization through trades, maybe it makes sense to try to make a run at the playoffs in 2025 and Torres could help with that.
