Dodgers $8 Million World Series Hero Should Be Cardinals' Top Priority
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't add much this offseason unless the players fit into the team's long-term plans.
The 2025 season likely won't be great, but the club certainly could get back into contention in the National League Central in 2026 and beyond. Chaim Bloom is taking over the organization after the 2025 season and he will be spending 2025 looking for ways to improve the farm system.
If the Cardinals were to add players this offseason, they likely would be short-term options that won't interfere with Bloom's long-term vision. There are some players out there who could be worth multi-year deals, though. One player who should be a priority for the Cardinals is Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler.
Buehler is just 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star. Injuries forced him to miss the entire 2023 season and parts of the 2022 and 2024 campaigns. That's unfortunate, but he has plenty of upside. Buehler was one of the most dominant starters in the National League from 2018 through 2021.
He made just over $8 million in 2024 and likely will settle for a short-term, prove-it deal. If the Cardinals want to add any pieces, Buehler should be the guy they target. They could get a player with ace-upside at a disconut and hopefully convince him to stick around for years to come.
The Cardinals may not contend in 2025, but landing Buehler right now could help them get back to the playoffs in 2026 if they can get him on a two-year deal.
