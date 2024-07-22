Dodgers DFA Intriguing Veteran Hurler, Cardinals Should Jump On Opportunity
The July 30 trade deadline is under two weeks away, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be searching for starting pitchers to bolster their rotation to better their roster for October baseball.
Fortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers just designated a left-handed veteran for assignment, and the Cardinals should consider bringing him in to lessen the pressure of the trade deadline.
"Sources: James Paxton is being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers," FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Monday afternoon.
Paxton has a 4.43 ERA with a 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 89 1/3 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
The southpaw would offer a serviceable arm and could be paired with a big addition at the trade deadline to ensure the Cardinals are in the best shape possible for a postseason run.
With possession of the second National League Wild Card spot, the Cardinals will be looking to buy at the trade deadline and securing Paxton would lock up a notable addition before having to spend any prospect capital on a more premier arm.
The Chicago White Sox's Eric Fedde or Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty would be solid candidates to hone in on if the Cardinals end up with Paxton.
