Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Could Be Option To Help Struggling Cardinals Offense
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense surprisingly has struggled this season.
St. Louis seemed to be set on offense entering the 2024 season but things haven't gone as planned. The Cardinals currently have the 28th-ranked team batting average at .218, 30th in home runs with 28, 28th in hits with 280, and 29th in runs scored with 132.
The Cardinals certainly haven't lived up to expectations and at this point should be considering all options. Luckily for the Cardinals, some external options could help boost the offense. One player who surprisingly is available and could make some sense is former San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Brandon Belt.
Belt is a 13-year veteran but still is looking for his next opportunity. The 36-year-old had a strong 2023 season with Toronto and clubbed 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs while slashing .254/.369/.490 in 103 games.
With the way the Cardinals' offense has gone so far this season, Belt's numbers from last year would be a massive upgrade. The Cardinals could use some help and Belt likely would be an extremely cheap option because he hasn't been able to sign with a team yet this season.
St. Louis has a lot of work to do and needs to consider all options to get the team back on track. The Cardinals currently are in last place in the National League Central and are in a tough spot. St. Louis still has plenty of talent but could use another boost.
