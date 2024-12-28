Ex-Cardinals $157M Star Makes Sense For AL East Foe After Losing Out On Corbin Burnes
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown pitcher is exploring the free-agent market for his next landing spot and an American League East club could fit.
Following the Arizona Diamondbacks' stunning signing of four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes, teams hoping to land the highly coveted starter must pivot and look elsewhere for a rotation boost.
Perhaps Burnes's former team, the Baltimore Orioles, should pursue a former St. Louis first-round draft pick to compensate for losing their ace this winter.
Cardinals 2014 34th overall draft pick Jack Flaherty remains unsigned after having a resurgent season this year and he could be a reunion candidate for the Orioles to help fill the void in their rotation following Burnes's blockbuster with the Diamondbacks.
Flaherty spent his first seven seasons with the Cardinals before being dealt to the Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline while St. Louis was enduring its worst season in 33 years.
Although Flaherty struggled during his short stint in Baltimore -- logging a 1-3 record with a 6.75 ERA, 42-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .311 batting average against and a 1.67 WHIP in 34 2/3 innings pitched -- the former Cardinals starter rebounded in 2024, providing hope for his future in the league.
The 29-year-old eventually landed with his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he contributed to helping the franchise win its 8th World Series title.
The California native's projected market value is roughly $157 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $26 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Re-signing Flaherty would provide the Orioles with a postseason-experienced veteran coming off the best season of his career at a much cheaper rate than they would've paid for Burnes. Considering the scarcity of the starter market, Baltimore might want to consider its situation quickly.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler 'Could Still Be Traded' After Diamondbacks Sign Corbin Burnes