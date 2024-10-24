Ex-Cardinals $28 Million Hurler Linked To Former Team; Would Reunion Make Sense?
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't worried about building the best possible big-league roster for 2025, which leaves many questions about how they'll approach this upcoming offseason.
Despite prioritizing the youth movement over building a playoff-caliber team for next year, the Cardinals still have to compete. With several hurlers' futures with St. Louis in jeopardy, perhaps the front office should consider exploring the free-agent market for pitching.
A former Cardinals left-handed pitcher has been linked to a National League Central rival -- begging the question: should St. Louis pursue a reunion with the southpaw this offseason?
New York Mets left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana has been mentioned as a top fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden's article on potential landing destinations for this winter's top free agents. The former Cardinals starter is projected to have a market value of roughly $28 million over a two-year deal.
Quintana posted a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP in 62 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2022 after being traded with right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from the Pirates in exchange for RHP Johan Oviedo and third baseman Malcom Nunez.
The soft-throwing LHP's price tag of nearly $14 million per year shouldn't be out of the Cardinals' price range, especially if they don't pick up Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for 2025.
The 35-year-old logged a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA, 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings pitched for the Mets this year.
After 13 seasons in the league, Quintana still shows excellent command despite throwing one of the slowest fastballs. He was also dominant for the Mets in this year's postseason, proving he could be a valuable leader for the youthful Cardinals roster.
If the Pirates, who likely won't be in a position to compete when Opening Day arrives, are logical suitors for Quintana, then the Cardinals should be, too.
