Ex-Cardinals $90 Million Star Predicted To Land With NL Central Rival This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason will not be as entertaining as it was last year when the front office successfully retooled the pitching.
As the winter approaches, the Cardinals will see several notable names placed on the trade block and few free agent signings.
A potential reunion candidate, set to hit the free-agent market, likely won't return to St. Louis this winter. However, Cardinals fans might see him several times throughout the 2025 season.
"The (Pittsburgh) Pirates sign outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Joc Pederson, adding veteran offense to their lineup," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday when discussing his predictions for this upcoming offseason.
O'Neill batted .248 with 148 extra-base hits including 78 home runs, 217 RBIs and a .776 OPS throughout six seasons spent playing for the Cardinals.
The 29-year-old was traded to the Boston Red Sox last winter in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos, where he logged one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.
The two-time Gold Glove defender batted .241 with 49 extra-base hits including 31 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .847 OPS in 113 games played for the Red Sox in 2024.
Sadly, a reunion for O'Neill and the Cardinals is out of the picture. According to Spotrac, his projected market value is approximately $91 million over a five-year deal, translating to roughly $18 million annually.
With St. Louis committed to reducing payroll this offseason, re-signing a player with a price tag such as O'Neill's wouldn't make sense.
It would be interesting to see him in a Pittsburgh uniform next season, as that would guarantee the Cardinals a chance to play against him in four separate series.
