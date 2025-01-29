Ex-Cardinals All-Star Southpaw Predicted To Re-Sign With NL East Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't add to their rotation this winter despite there being several former hurlers available who could significantly boost their chances of competing in 2025.
For instance, former homegrown star Jack Flaherty hasn't been signed -- likely due to his shaky health history. Despite dominating in 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals have no business reuniting with him, considering where they're at in their reset.
Another former Cardinals starting pitcher who has yet to be signed could reunite with another one of his former teams -- a National League East contender.
"Maybe so, but the biggest spenders -- the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (New York) Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies -- have already filled out their rotations," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote Tuesday. "Whom does that leave? Maybe the Mets still add another starter, although a return engagement with (Jose) Quintana, who had a nice season for them in 2024, feels more likely."
Quintana posted a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP during the second half of the 2022 season for the Cardinals.
The 36-year-old All-Star's projected market value is roughly $25 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $8 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Although Quintana's relatively inexpensive price tag and veteran skillset would help the Cardinals carve out a few more wins in 2025, they're focused on creating opportunities for youngsters such as Quinn Matthews and Michael McGreevy to gain big-league experience.
After helping the Mets reach the NL Championship Series in 2024, the Mets would be unwise to pass on a reunion with Quintana.
