Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Predicted To Get $50M Contract
It's one of the most exciting times of the year.
Sadly, the Major League Baseball season is over. But, with the offseason now here, that means that the free agency flurry is approaching. Players will start to sign left and right, which could completely shift the balance of the league as teams try to get closer to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The St. Louis Cardinals may not end up being super involved in free agency in the sense of actually signing players, but some former members of the team will be fun to watch out for. Former Cardinals outfielder and Gold Glove Award winner Tyler O'Neill will be one of the most sought-after free -gent outfielders and likely will get paid like it.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel put together a list of the top free agents this winter with contract predictions. McDaniel had O'Neill at No. 21 and predicted that he will get a $50 million deal over three years.
"Projected Contract: 3 years, $50 million ($16.7M AAV)," McDaniel said. "O'Neill comes in just behind the tier of corner thumpers that includes Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernández, and Christian Walker, though O'Neill is younger than all three. O'Neill is a man of extremes: He had the second-highest strikeout rate of any hitter with 450 plate appearances last season but also the fifth-best isolated slugging in the league.
"Those two qualities don't tend to age very well, but I think O'Neill hitting free agency before he turns 30 will allow a team to go to a third year with an annual value below $20 million."
It's unclear where he will go, but he will have a good winter.
