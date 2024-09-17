Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover 'Hitting His Stride' After Landing With Top Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season might have gone slightly smoother than last year's 91-loss catastrophe but it still wasn't pretty.
The Cardinals' offense was among the lowest-scoring in the National League. Ace Sonny Gray had an underwhelming season and the club had to battle through several injuries that derailed any momentum St. Louis could garner throughout the year.
To make matters worse, St. Louis traded a valuable player to a top World Series contender, who is utilizing the former Cardinals star in ways that will make the organization regret getting rid of him.
"The (Los Angeles) Dodgers acquired Tommy Edman from the Cardinals in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, and after taking awhile to adjust to his new surroundings, he seems to be hitting his stride," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Tuesday.
Edman was essentially traded to the Dodgers so that the Cardinals could derive right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox in the three-team deal.
"Over his last 14 games, Edman has been arguably their best hitter, slashing .315/.362/.648 with five home runs, 12 RBIs and two steals. Since coming over from St. Louis, he’s played 18 games in center field and nine games at shortstop for the Dodgers. His versatility and ability to steal bases have really lengthened their lineup down the stretch.
Not only will the Cardinals miss out on Edman's potential as he thrives with the Dodgers to help them chase their eighth World Series title but they also got the short end of the stick in this summer's transaction.
Sadly, Edman is another player added to the long list of former St. Louis assets that were unwisely traded under the franchise's current leadership.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Slugger Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season After Latest Evaluation