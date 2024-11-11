Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Linked To Twins On Two-Year, $28 Million Deal, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason agenda isn't as clear and cut as last year when the main objective was retooling the lackluster pitching staff.
Reducing payroll and opening opportunities for younger players are at the forefront of the Cardinals front office's plans for this winter. It's tough to tell how much St. Louis will spend to bolster the big-league roster for 2025.
A potential reunion could take place with a former Cardinals slugger but it's more likely that he'll sign elsewhere, such as the American League Central-rival Minnesota Twins.
"He'll (Tyler O'Neill) likely seek a multi-year deal, though it's hard to imagine committing too long given the injury risk," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday when predicting where this offseason's top free agents will sign. "A two-year contract that allows him to get back to the market next offseason if he has a big 2025 probably makes sense for all parties. Contract Prediction: Two years, $28 million with player opt-out available after 2025 . Team Prediction: Minnesota Twins."
O'Neill logged one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits including 31 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .847 OPS in only 113 games played for the Boston Red Sox.
Unfortunately for O'Neill, his stock could be much higher, but after finding himself on the injured list three times last season, the former Cardinals outfielder will likely have to settle for a shorter-term contract.
The two-time Gold Glove defender can perform at a star-caliber level when healthy but O'Neill has endured several injuries throughout his career, likely contributing to him being traded to Boston last winter in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
The Twins could use some added depth to their lineup after they fell apart in the second half of the 2024 season and were eliminated from playoff contention. Signing O'Neill to roughly $14 million per year could be a bargain for Minnesota if he continues producing at the same rate he did in Boston.
