Ex-Cardinals' Gold Glover Predicted To Betray St. Louis For $38M Deal With Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are taking a conservative approach to this winter's free-agent market as the front office schemes ways to reduce payroll.
Several former Cardinals players are available on the market, such as 2023 World Series champion Jack Flaherty, who is projected to land a nine-figure deal.
However, St. Louis isn't looking to add expensive multi-year deals to the payroll anytime soon, which could result in a former Cardinals slugger possibly signing with a National League Central rival for 2025.
"The (Pittsburgh) Pirates need some thunder in their lineup and if (Tyler) O’Neill can stay healthy, he should provide that," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday. "He hit 31 home runs and posted a 132 OPS+ last season with the (Boston) Red Sox. He played in 113 games, his most since 2021, when he had a career-high 138 games played with the Cardinals."
The 29-year-old was traded to the Red Sox last winter before the Cardinals endured their worst offensive season in decades. Unfortunately for St. Louis, O'Neill turned things around with Boston in 2024 and his market value is likely too high for the 11-time World Series champions to consider.
"O’Neill has been injury-prone his entire career, only twice playing in more than 100 games in a season, but both times he hit more than 30 homers," Bowden continued. "He’s also a two-time Gold Glove winner. Pittsburgh Pirates — Tyler O’Neill, OF (2 years, $38 million)."
Cardinals fans painfully witnessed O'Neill belt a home run at Busch Stadium this season for the Red Sox. If he signs with the Pirates, there will be plenty more opportunities for the former St. Louis slugger to exact revenge on the team that gave up on him.
