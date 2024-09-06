Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Gold Glover Linked To NL West-Foe In Potential Offseason Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals outfield looks nothing like it did three years ago and with the way things are going, it's possible that more changes are coming.
This season alone, the Cardinals have seen dramatic changes in who commands the outfield. For instance, Tommy Edman was supposed to be St. Louis' Opening Day starting center fielder but is now used as a utility man for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Another Cardinals outfielder, who is no longer with the team, is on the verge of becoming a free agent but it doesn't look like insiders think he'll reunite with St. Louis anytime soon.
New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader was recently predicted to sign with the San Diego Padres this offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter's article, where he predicted what every team's starting lineup will look like in 2025.
Bader batted .246 with 135 extra-base hits including 52 home runs, 168 RBIs, and a .729 OPS throughout his six-season career with the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old was traded by St. Louis to the New York Yankees in 2022 for World Series champion starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Bader's trade can be added to the long list of bad deals that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made during his tenure.
The current St. Louis outfield is filled with young players still trying to break through, such as Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, and especially former top prospect Jordan Walker. The players mentioned above have underperformed and have yet to meet expectations.
It's safe to say the Cardinals' outfield is still a work in progress. With Bader becoming a free agent this offseason, perhaps Mozeliak should consider pursuing a reunion with the two-time Gold Glove defender.
