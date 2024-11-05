Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star Predicted To Land Multi-Year Contract With Mets
In recent years, the St. Louis Cardinals have built a reputation for producing quality players who thrive upon leaving for another team.
A classic example of this is Tyler O'Neill, who was traded last winter to the Boston Red Sox and had one of the best seasons of his career at the plate in 2024.
Another player who succeeded after being traded from the Cardinals is due for a significant pay raise this winter and could play for the New York Mets next year.
"In other words, don't expect him (Jack Flaherty) to settle for another one-year arrangement this offseason," CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson wrote Monday when discussing where this winter's top free agents might sign. "Potential landing spots: (Los Angeles) Dodgers, Mets, (Los Angeles) Angels."
After being dealt from St. Louis to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 at the trade deadline, Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, where he rejuvenated his career.
Upon logging a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA, 133-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 106 2/3 innings pitched for Detroit, Flaherty was dealt at this summer's trade deadline to his hometown team -- the Dodgers.
Although Flaherty struggled in this year's postseason, he helped the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title by defeating the New York Yankees, who nearly signed him over the summer but passed because of the veteran's shaky medical history,
According to Spotrac, Flaherty's projected market value is roughly $121 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $20 million annually.
The former Cardinals first-round draft pick enjoys playing for his childhood favorite team, the Dodgers but Mets owner Steven Cohen has all the money in the world, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Flaherty sign with New York if he's given an offer he can't refuse.
