Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star Predicted To Sign Three-Year, $60 Million Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have witnessed several former homegrown assets thrive elsewhere in recent years after being traded from the 11-time World Series champions.
Trades that lacked insight, such as the Marcell Ozuna trade in 2017, which sent Cy Young-caliber pitchers Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara to the Miami Marlins, have severely damaged the organization's future.
Cardinals fans are constantly forced to watch former St. Louis draft picks excel with other teams, such as a former right-handed pitcher due for a handsome raise this offseason.
"Jack Flaherty is coming off of an excellent campaign that he split between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately helping his hometown team win a World Series after a regular season in which he posted a 3.17 ERA across 162 innings pitched," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday. "Flaherty is still only 29 years old and because he was traded during the season, he wasn't eligible to receive a qualifying offer from the Dodgers. Here at B/R, we've projected that he'll sign a three-year, $60 million deal that allows him to opt out after the 2026 season if he chooses to do so. If someone signs him and gets the version of Flaherty from 2019 or 2024, it will be a steal."
Flaherty posted a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.
After reviving his career in 2024, Flaherty is in a solid position to receive a raise from the $14 million deal he earned this season.
The Cardinals aren't in a position to spend an estimated $20 million annually to reunite with Flaherty, especially considering his shaky medical history.
Following the Dodgers' signing of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, it'll be interesting to see if Flaherty finds a new home this winter.
