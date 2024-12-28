Ex-Cardinals Hurler 'Could Still Be Traded' After Diamondbacks Sign Corbin Burnes
A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher's future might have been impacted early Saturday morning after the Arizona Diamondbacks shockingly signed prized hurler Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has been the most coveted starting pitcher this offseason and out of all the big-market teams that pursued the four-time All-Star, the Diamondbacks were the franchise to reel him in.
The newest addition to the Diamondbacks rotation could mean the end of a former Cardinals left-handed pitcher's time in Arizona.
"Diamondbacks are going to make life tough on the (Los Angeles) Dodgers and (San Diego) Padres this season," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Saturday morning. "Burnes, Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly is a nice rotation. Jordan Montgomery is also still in Arizona, though he could still be traded."
Montgomery spent two seasons with the Cardinals -- logging a 12-12 record with a 3.31 ERA, 169-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP from the second half of 2022 to the 2023 trade deadline.
After logging the worst season of his career last year in Arizona, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick did not mince words when reflecting on the year his $22.5 million pitcher endured.
The 2023 World Series champion logged an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for the Diamondbacks this season.
Given the tension between the Diamondbacks owner and Montgomery, it wouldn't be shocking to see the former St. Louis southpaw traded before the 2025 season starts, especially now that Arizona has Burnes at the front of the rotation.
