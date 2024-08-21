Ex-Cardinals Longtime Stud Linked To Red Sox In Free Agency, Per Insider
There still is some time left in the regular season but speculation about free agency already is starting to pick up.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is well behind us now and one of the next big talking points in baseball will be where the biggest stars in free agency ultimately will land. There will be months of speculation before free agency begins and then plenty of rumors to sift through.
It's too early to truly know anything about free agency, but that hasn't stopped speculation about where the top expected free agents will land. Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty clearly will be one of the top free agents and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned the Boston Red Sox as a possible landing spot.
"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the (Detroit Tigers)," Feinsand said. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the Dodgers prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason. Potential fits: (Los Angeles Dodgers), (New York Mets), (and) Red Sox."
Flaherty is having one of the best seasons of his career and was traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline. He has an ERA just above 3.00 and it certainly will be interesting to see where he will end up landing.
