Ex-Cardinals Slugger Up For Grabs After Nationals Cut Ties
The Washington Nationals made a decision on Monday involving a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Washington opted to designate former Cardinals outfielder Juan Yepez for assignment, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Nationals announced a series of roster moves today. Outfielder Robert Hassell III and infielder José Tena have been optioned to Triple-A Rochester," McDonald said. "Outfielder Daylen Lile has been recalled while third baseman Brady House has had his contract selected. Those four moves were reported yesterday. To open a 40-man spot for House, the Nats designated first baseman Juan Yepez for assignment.
"Yepez, 27, first joined the Nationals via a minor league deal going into the 2024 season. He got added to the club’s roster in July and got fairly regular playing time in the second half of last year. He slashed .283/.335/.429 for a 113 wRC+ in 249 plate appearances."
Yepez played 62 games for the Nationals last season. The 27-year-old slashed .283/.335/.429 with six homers, 26 RBIs, 15 doubles, and 32 runs scored. He began his big league career with the Cardinals in 2022. That year, he slashed .253/.296/.447 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs. In 2023, he didn't see much time in St. Louis. He appeared in just 28 games and slashed .183/.246/.300 with two homers.
Yepez was non-tendered by the Cardinals in 2023 and signed with the Nationals before the 2024 season. He didn't appear in a big league game with the Nationals this year before the DFA.
