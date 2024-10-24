Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Get $68 Million After Breakout Year
Although the St. Louis Cardinals won't be spending heavily this winter, that doesn't mean that former members of the organization won't cash in.
There will be a handful of former Cardinals hitting the open market this winter, and some could even get some very large contracts. One player who certainly will do well this winter contract-wise seems to be former Cardinals hurler Jack Flaherty.
He currently calls the Los Angeles Dodgers home, but he will be a free agent this winter and certainly will have plenty of suitors. Flaherty had a breakout year in 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers and is projected to get a three-year deal worth $68 million this winter, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Jack Flaherty was the best starting pitcher traded at the deadline after logging a 2.95 ERA with 133 strikeouts and 19 walks in 18 starts for the Tigers, who dealt him because he was an impending free agent and they didn’t think they were a contender," Bowden said. "(What a run they had!) The Tigers had a preliminary trade agreement in place with the Yankees, but New York backed out of the deal over concerns about his medical records. Flaherty was then traded to the Dodgers, who had no problem with the medical risk.
"He delivered for the Dodgers and was their best starter for the rest of the regular season, going 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 10 starts. He showed his ability to miss bats this season with 194 strikeouts (in 162 innings), his highest total since 2019 when he finished fourth in the (National League) Cy Young Award voting. He’s only 29 years old. If teams aren’t concerned about the medical risk associated with his back issues, he should be able to land a three-year pact...Contract prediction: three years, $68 million."
Flaherty, at one point, seemed like he was going to be an important piece for the Cardinals for years to come, but he likely will sign elsewhere this winter.
