Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Land With Padres On $50 Million Deal
Once the World Series ends and the winter gets here things are going to get crazy across Major League Baseball.
Free agency isn't too far away at this point, and speculation is already starting to build up about where the top free agents ultimately will land. Former St. Louis Cardinals star Jack Flaherty is someone who is worth watching.
He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2024 season and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer. Flaherty has had one of the best seasons of his career and is just 29 years old. This should result in a great payday this winter, but injuries could lower his market value.
There surely will be plenty of suitors for him, though, and Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicted that he will end up signing with the San Diego Padres.
"The New York Yankees backed out on a Jack Flaherty trade this season due to medical concerns and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a bit concerned about his velocity drop in October," Johnson said. "That lays the groundwork for why Flaherty’s potential earning power in MLB free agency could be limited. However, he’s been phenomenal on the mound when healthy.
"The San Diego Padres are no strangers to taking some risks, and with Joe Musgrove (Tommy John surgery) sidelined for the 2025 season, San Diego needs another quality starter. Jack Flaherty contract prediction: 2 years, $50 million ($25M mutual option for 2026. Becomes player option if Flaherty pitches 150-plus innings in 2025)."
Flaherty shined this winter and should get paid like a star once free agency opens up.
