Ex-Mets 'Hidden Gem' Floated As Ryan Helsley Replacement For Cardinals
It's no secret that St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is drawing significant trade interest.
With a potential Helsley sale on the horizon, the Cardinals must be considering how to maintain late-inning bullpen stability if and when they move their All-Star closer.
A veteran reliever whom St. Louis signed to a one-year $2 million deal on March 13, has emerged as a potential in-house Helsley replacement.
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain discussed this on Tuesday.
"Phil Maton has been one of the offseason's hidden gems," Gauvain wrote.
"The Cardinals signed him late in the offseason ... Maton has a 1.84 ERA through 29.1 innings with 39 strikeouts and a 1.091 WHIP. He's been exceptional as a setup man for Oliver Marmol."
"Maton has also logged two saves on the year," Gauvain continued.
"While he hasn’t been a closer during his career, he has pitched in high-leverage situations throughout. If Ryan Helsley is traded elsewhere, Phil Maton could slot into the closer role for the Cardinals for the final months of the season. There's also a chance the Cardinals opt to move Maton over Helsley due to Maton's better numbers on the year and his lower price tag."
While Helsley’s 49 saves in 2024 and All-Star pedigree make him a premium trade chip, his 3.67 ERA and five blown saves in 2025 have slightly diminished his value. Maton, with over 40 holds over the past three seasons, has proven he can thrive in pressure-packed situations, including postseason appearances with the Mets in 2024.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade