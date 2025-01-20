Former Cardinals First-Round Pick 'Super Excited' To Return In 2025 With New Swing
The St. Louis Cardinals' expectations for 2025 are low as the youth-laden roster looks to shock the world and reclaim the National League Central throne.
Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan believes this upcoming season is an opportunity for several young St. Louis players to break out of their shells. Despite losing Paul Goldschmidt and perhaps Nolan Arenado this winter, Donny isn't worried about how his team will compete this year.
Another young Cardinals star has spoken about his feelings heading into 2025. Based on his comments, St. Louis fans could be in for a show.
"On Sunday at the club’s annual Winter Warm-Up, (Jordan) Walker spent 20 minutes talking with the media in a conversation that was part show-and-tell, part news conference and part pep rally," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Sunday. "He enthusiastically described — no, no, showed — a change he’s made to his swing. He raved about working with the new hitting coach Brant Brown. He marveled at the drills coach Jon Jay introduced him to in the outfield, and he shrugged as he explained, yeah, he’s trying a sauna as part of his workout recovery. He used the modifier 'super-excited' at least three times. And he did not stop smiling."
Walker batted .201 with 16 extra-base hits, including five home runs, 20 RBIs, and a .619 OPS throughout 51 games played for the Cardinals in 2024 and was demoted to Triple A-Memphis twice.
After nearly winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2023, Walker couldn't find his groove in his second season. Hopefully, Brown's influence will help the young slugger seize his full potential.
More MLB: Yankees Linked To Cardinals Gold Glover Who 'Could Make The Difference' In October