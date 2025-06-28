Former Cardinals Pitcher 'Might Be The Only Ace Traded' In July
As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the market for elite starting pitchers is heating up, but the pool of available aces appears thin.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently discussed this situation, noting that, "With Paul Skenes and Chris Sale off the market, Freddy Peralta a trade long shot and Seth Lugo only an outside possibility, Sandy Alcantara might be the only ace traded. He’s been solid four straight starts."
The former St. Louis Cardinals hurler Alcántara, a 2022 Cy Young winner, has had a challenging 2025 season with the Miami Marlins.
After missing the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery, he returned with high expectations but struggled early.
However, recent outings suggest a turnaround. Since June began, he has delivered four consecutive strong starts. His fastball velocity, down slightly from his career norms, remains promising, and his ability to induce weak contact is slowly returning.
Alcántara's talent is undeniable. In 2022, he unanimously won the National League Cy Young Award, showcasing dominance with six complete games and a 2.28 ERA over 228 2/3 innings. His durability and ability to pitch deep into games made him a cornerstone for the Marlins. Signed through 2026 at $17.3 million annually, with a $21 million club option for 2027, he offers cost-controlled value for contenders.
Despite his 2025 struggles, his recent performances could reignite interest from clubs like the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Marlins are reportedly open to offers but may hold off until the offseason to maximize his value.
Still, many are wondering if and when Alcántara can reclaim his elite form and become the defining move of the 2025 trade season.
