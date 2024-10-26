Former Cardinals Star Linked To Pirates After Superb 2024 Season With Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals improved drastically after their 71-91 finish in 2023, going 83-79 this year. However, it wasn't enough to reach the postseason, and now they'll look to enter a rebuild.
The rest of the National League caught up to the Cardinals a long time ago, and it's time for St. Louis to hit the reset button. This means they won't be going big for any stars in free agency.
Former Cardinal Michael Wacha is a free agent after a strong season with the Kansas City Royals in which he went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 28 starts.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked Wacha to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Wacha made his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and was a postseason hero. He beat Clayton Kershaw twice and won NLCS MVP honors as the Cardinals earned their 19th National League pennant.
Injuries derailed him for much of his time in St. Louis, but he seems to have figured things out and is now one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.
St. Louis is not expected to be a strong contender next season. The Pirates might take some steps foward, and could add him to a rotation that already features Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Having to face Wacha won't be easy, especially with the Cardinals having a rather lackluster offense. The right-hander likely won't return to St. Louis this winter. The only way that is possible is if Sonny Gray is traded.
We'll see how the market develops for Wacha.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Tried To Land Ex-Cardinals Star In Deadline Blockbuster