Giants Urged To Sign Ex-Cardinals Star To Projected $115 Million Deal
The San Francisco Giants recently lost a top-tier starter and may need to add another one this winter.
San Francisco made a big splash last year by signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He didn’t last with the organization very long and reportedly signed a five-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this week.
Now, the Giants need to go back to the drawing board. Luckily, there are a lot of options available on the open market that could end up helping. One player who was floated as a fit is former St. Louis Cardinals star Jack Flaherty.
ESPN’s David Schoenfield made a list of “one big move” each team should make this winter and urged the Giants to sign Flaherty to a projected $115 million deal across five years.
“San Francisco Giants sign RHP Jack Flaherty (five years, $115 million),” Schoenfield said. “In one sense, the Giants already made two big moves, signing Matt Chapman to a $140 million extension in September to prevent his opt-out and then making Buster Posey, who was heavily involved in the Chapman talks, the new president of president operations.
“We don't really know yet what Posey will emphasize as an executive, but considering he won World Series titles as a catcher with starting pitchers such as Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain, and Tim Lincecum anchoring the rotation, the best guess is he'll believe you can never have enough pitching. The Giants were just 18th in the majors in rotation ERA -- in a pitcher's park, mind you -- and will have to replace Snell if he signs elsewhere. Flaherty, coming off a strong rebound season, fits the bill.”
The Giants have money to spend and just lost a star hurler. Flaherty could fill the hole at a fraction of the price if this projection holds up.
More MLB: Cardinals Star On Trade Block Linked To Mets If Pete Alonso Leaves