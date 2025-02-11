Here's Why Cardinals-Red Sox Blockbuster Trade For Nolan Arenado Hasn't Happened
The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have been linked on several occasions throughout the offseason regarding a potential blockbuster trade.
The Cardinals' top offseason priority is to find a new landing spot for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. Unfortunately, the five-time Silver Slugger has struggled offensively over the past few seasons and comes equipped with an expensive price tag, making it difficult to trade him.
Despite St. Louis negotiating with Boston on a potential deal for Arenado, he remains the Cardinals Opening Day starting third baseman. An insider's recent comments reveal why the blockbuster trade hasn't yet succeeded.
"The Red Sox have yet to bite, not only because of the consequences of such a move -- (Rafael) Devers shifting to a near-full-time designated hitter role -- but because the Cardinals have not budged enough on the money they're willing to send with the remaining three years and $64 million on Arenado's contract," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "Moving Arenado could force St. Louis to eat upward of half the money he is owed. Short of that, Boston's interest is iffy."
Considering the Cardinals were willing to eat $15-20 million of Arenado's contract to trade him to the Houston Astros earlier this offseason, it'd be surprising to see a deal with the Red Sox fall through over contractual stipulation.
Even if the Cardinals eat nearly $30 million of Arenado's contract to trade him to Boston, the Red Sox would pay the other half, which will significantly help St. Louis navigate an organizational reset.
After costing the franchise years of untapped potential by repeatedly making poor trades and other lousy front-office decisions, Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. owes it to his fan base to do whatever it takes to part ways with Arenado before Opening Day 2025.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Make The Most Sense' For Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado