Mets, Yankees Among Clubs 'Engaged In Talks' With Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt
The St. Louis Cardinals informed fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt before the offseason that they wouldn't re-sign him after he endured the worst offensive campaign of his career in 2024.
Sadly, Goldschmidt failed to contribute to St. Louis's 12th World Series title run but hopes to help another franchise win a championship. With the Cardinals rebuilding, it wouldn't make sense for Goldy to return at this point in his career.
According to reports following the Houston Astros' signing of Christian Walker, several suitors have emerged for Goldschmidt. It could be a matter of time before the beloved St. Louis slugger joins a new organization.
"While the (New York) Yankees still are showing strong interest in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Friday. "The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too."
It's no secret that the Yankees are interested in signing Goldschmidt after declining Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo's 2025 club option.
The five-time Silver Slugger's performance has declined since his National League MVP performance in 2022. Still, his pedigree speaks for itself.
The four-time Gold Glove defender has batted .289 with 831 extra-base hits including 362 home runs, 1187 RBIs and a .891 OPS throughout his illustrious 14-year career between his time playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals.
With the market heating up, Goldschmidt could sign with a new team soon. Hopefully, for the 37-year-old, it's with a team that'll give him a legitimate chance to win a World Series.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade Breakout Star From 2024 Dodgers-White Sox Deal Next Summer