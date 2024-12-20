Inside The Cardinals

Mets, Yankees Among Clubs 'Engaged In Talks' With Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt

The former St. Louis slugger has five clubs interested in signing him

Nate Hagerty

Sep 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals informed fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt before the offseason that they wouldn't re-sign him after he endured the worst offensive campaign of his career in 2024.

Sadly, Goldschmidt failed to contribute to St. Louis's 12th World Series title run but hopes to help another franchise win a championship. With the Cardinals rebuilding, it wouldn't make sense for Goldy to return at this point in his career.

According to reports following the Houston Astros' signing of Christian Walker, several suitors have emerged for Goldschmidt. It could be a matter of time before the beloved St. Louis slugger joins a new organization.

"While the (New York) Yankees still are showing strong interest in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Friday. "The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too."

It's no secret that the Yankees are interested in signing Goldschmidt after declining Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo's 2025 club option.

The five-time Silver Slugger's performance has declined since his National League MVP performance in 2022. Still, his pedigree speaks for itself.

The four-time Gold Glove defender has batted .289 with 831 extra-base hits including 362 home runs, 1187 RBIs and a .891 OPS throughout his illustrious 14-year career between his time playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals.

With the market heating up, Goldschmidt could sign with a new team soon. Hopefully, for the 37-year-old, it's with a team that'll give him a legitimate chance to win a World Series.

More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade Breakout Star From 2024 Dodgers-White Sox Deal Next Summer

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News