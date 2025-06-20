MLB Insider Reveals Cardinals 'Biggest Trade Piece'
How will the St. Louis Cardinals handle the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Cardinals have been one of the most surprising, feel-good stories of 2025, with manager Oli Marmol presiding over a turnaround year.
Fueled by young talent and a reinvigorated fan base, St. Louis is in the playoff picture, and things are looking up.
That being said, are the Cardinals true contenders? That's unlikely, which could convince the team's front office that selling some of its prized assets is the right move, especially concerning players on expiring contracts.
There's one guy, in particular, who wouldn't surprise anyone if he were traded before July 31.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, "Star closer Ryan Helsley would be the Cardinals’ biggest trade piece."
Helsley, one of the game's most respected closers, is an obvious trade chip for any contender. From St. Louis' perspective, a trade involving Helsley could net the Cardinals valuable prospects, continuing their youth movement.
However, if St. Louis is legitimately concerned with making the playoffs this season, trading Helsley would not come without risk for St. Louis, mostly in the form of fan backlash.
As the trade deadline nears, the Cardinals will have to weigh the immediate impact of losing their star closer against the benefits of leaning into this new era of youth.
The 30-year-old Helsley was National League Reliever of the Year in 2024. He's 3-0 this season with a 3.81 ERA and 14 saves in 26 appearances.
