MLB Writer Forecasts Big Cardinals Move: 'He Was Signed To Be Traded'
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly in a rebuild following anther disappointing season last year. St. Louis let a lot of veterans, including Paul Goldschmidt, walk in free agency.
They're also reportedly looking to make a few big trades this offseason with Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado being the team's two top trade chips. But those two aren't the only ones the Cardinals could look to trade this year.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Cardinals only signed reliever Phil Maton to eventually trade him. Rotman predicted the Cardinals would trade the righty ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
"The only player signed to an MLB contract was Phil Maton, who inked a cheap one-year deal late into spring training," Rotman wrote. "Maton makes this bullpen better, but let's be real - a 32-year-old reliever who signs with a team not expecting to compete probably isn't expecting to stick around the entire year. If Maton performs well, there's every reason to believe he'll be traded by this year's trade deadline, as he was last season when he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the New York Mets."
Maton, 32, is likely a trade chip for the Cardinals. He began last year with the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the New York Mets. If he can pitch well during the first half of this season, it's likely the Cardinals will trade him alongside Helsley, Arenado, and others this season. He's already tossed two scoreless outings this season.
More MLB: Cardinals Announce Lineup For Series Finale Vs. Twins: Two Youngsters Draw First Starts